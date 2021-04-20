Museum of Making Music
5790 Armada Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
| +1 760-438-5996
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm
Museum for lovers of instruments & music in Carlsbad, CAIn Carlsbad, on the same road as the Gemology Institute of America (GIA) and Lego-land, is the Museum of Making Music. Since I've had musical training, I really enjoyed this museum. As a child, I learned to play the piano, violin and classical guitar. Later in life, I traveled around a bit carrying a djembe - type of drum- that I learned to play. But really anyone who appreciates music and/or instruments will enjoy this museum.
From the entrance at the gift shop begins the history of instruments from the late 1800's. The various displays lead you on a journey to the present. Each gallery has instruments from that time period, samples of music that was popular at that time. At each gallery is a different musical instrument that you are encouraged to pick up and play!
Towards the middle of the museum is a large drum kit with several ear phones so you can beat away without disturbing anyone. I really enjoyed the harp exhibit and it was neat getting to play on an actual harp.