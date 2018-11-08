Museum of Islamic Art
Doha, Qatar
+974 4422 4444
More info
Sat - Thur 9am - 7pm
Fri 1:30pm - 7pm
Visit the Museum of Islamic ArtThe Museum of Islamic Art, located in the MIA Park along the waterfront, is a worthwhile place to spend a few hours. The building itself is a work of art and an architectural landmark in Doha. With superb views of the Arabian Sea, the museum houses metalwork, ceramic, jewelry, textiles, woodwork, and glass from three continents and dating from 7th century to 19th century. It also has rotating installations and photography exhibits.
If you are visiting with children, the museum has a space dedicated exclusively for little visitors, with educational games, activities and arts supplies.
After browsing the collections, grab a lunch at Idam, the exclusive French restaurant located on the third floor of the museum. For coffee go downstairs to the museum cafe located on the atrium,a dwarfing 45 meter tall glass curtain wall, offering panoramic views of the Gulf and West Bay area of Doha.