Museum of Design

Ausstellungsstrasse 60, 8031 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 43 446 67 67
Tue, Thur - Sun 10am - 5pm
Wed 10am - 8pm

A Destination for Design Lovers in Zurich West

Also known as the Museum für Gestaltung, the themes here are design, visual communication, and architecture. Public exhibitions tend to run small, so it’s worth making an appointment to see the collections; the poster collection alone includes 330,000 pieces, including an intriguing selection from Cuba and the former Soviet Union. In the fall of 2014, the museum moves to its new Schaudepot location in Zurich West, with an impressive 800-piece “100 Years of Swiss Design” opening exhibition.

Photo © Regula Bearth/Museum für Gestaltung.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

