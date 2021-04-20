Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb
Avenija Dubrovnik 17, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
| +385 1 6052 700
Photo courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art
Sun, Tue - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 11am - 8pm
Museum of Contemporary Art ZagrebFor top contemporary art from Croatia and abroad, don’t miss a trip to this fascinating museum, located in a modern building a short cab ride from the city center. Start with the permanent exhibition Collection in Motion, which features hundreds of works placed around the building. Then, hop on Double Slide (an interactive installation by German artist Carsten Höller that connects every floor of the museum’s northern wing) and check out Battlefield (an audio installation by Croatian artist Antun Božićević on the rooftop terrace). MSU (as you’ll see the museum’s name abbreviated) also offers a rich repertoire of events, including music performances, film screenings, and even parties.
almost 7 years ago
Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb
Make a detour south of downtown to Zagreb's contemporary art institution which is great exposure to the vivacious local art scene. Classic modernist trends give way to the pop wave and the many strands that make up the current art world. They also have a huge temporary exhibition space and a cafe as well as a slide from the roof to the ground floor. Take public transport or be prepared for a long walk.