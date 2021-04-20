Where are you going?
Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb

Avenija Dubrovnik 17, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Website
| +385 1 6052 700
Sun, Tue - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 11am - 8pm

For top contemporary art from Croatia and abroad, don’t miss a trip to this fascinating museum, located in a modern building a short cab ride from the city center. Start with the permanent exhibition Collection in Motion, which features hundreds of works placed around the building. Then, hop on Double Slide (an interactive installation by German artist Carsten Höller that connects every floor of the museum’s northern wing) and check out Battlefield (an audio installation by Croatian artist Antun Božićević on the rooftop terrace). MSU (as you’ll see the museum’s name abbreviated) also offers a rich repertoire of events, including music performances, film screenings, and even parties.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

Max Garrone
almost 7 years ago

Make a detour south of downtown to Zagreb's contemporary art institution which is great exposure to the vivacious local art scene. Classic modernist trends give way to the pop wave and the many strands that make up the current art world. They also have a huge temporary exhibition space and a cafe as well as a slide from the roof to the ground floor. Take public transport or be prepared for a long walk.

