Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb

For top contemporary art from Croatia and abroad, don’t miss a trip to this fascinating museum, located in a modern building a short cab ride from the city center. Start with the permanent exhibition Collection in Motion, which features hundreds of works placed around the building. Then, hop on Double Slide (an interactive installation by German artist Carsten Höller that connects every floor of the museum’s northern wing) and check out Battlefield (an audio installation by Croatian artist Antun Božićević on the rooftop terrace). MSU (as you’ll see the museum’s name abbreviated) also offers a rich repertoire of events, including music performances, film screenings, and even parties.