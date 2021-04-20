Where are you going?
Museum of Colorado Prisons

201 N 1st St, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA
Website
| +1 719-269-3015
Prison Museum in Cañon City, Colorado Cañon City Colorado United States

More info

Wed - Sun 10am - 5pm

Prison Museum in Cañon City, Colorado

Museum of Colorado Prisons is appropriately located in an old prison in Cañon City, a city two hours south of Denver that is home to nine state and four federal prisons. You buy your ticket ($7) then proceed to the row of 32 old cells, each one hosting a different themed display about life behind bars. There is just enough creepiness in the echoing hallways to make this a very effective, intense little museum. Life-size mannequins in prison garb hang around their bunks, and you can see the gas chamber, confiscated weapons, and the hangman's noose used for the last execution by hanging in Colorado. A little dark, but worth a visit.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

