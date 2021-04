Museum of Chinese in America

Chinese-American architect Maya Lin designed this small museum that makes a powerful impact. Oral histories, artifacts, photographs, and interactive displays document the Chinese immigrant experience from the 1800s to the present. (You might compare and contrast their stories with those of Europeans and Jews at the nearby Tenement Museum .) MOCA also functions as a community hub for people of Chinese descent across the city. Families stop by for bilingual story time, art workshops, and holiday celebrations.