Museu Episcopal De Vic
Plaça del Bisbe Oliba, 3, 08500 Vic, Barcelona, Spain
| +34 938 86 93 60
Sun 10am - 2pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 7pm
Admire some of the best examples of medieval art in EuropeWith around 20,000 pieces in its sizeable collection, Vic's Episcopal Museum is home to an amazing collection of Medieval paintings and sculpture, as well as archaeological artifacts like Hispano-Arabic fabrics, as well as dishes, ceramics, silver, and tapestries.
The museum is closed on Mondays, and open limited hours Sundays and holidays (10am to 2pm).
Students, the unemployed, young people between the age of 10 and 18, as well as Senior citizens can request a discounted ticket price. There is also a reduced price for groups of 15 or more.