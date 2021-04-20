Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museu Episcopal De Vic

Plaça del Bisbe Oliba, 3, 08500 Vic, Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 938 86 93 60
Admire some of the best examples of medieval art in Europe Vic Spain

More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 7pm

Admire some of the best examples of medieval art in Europe

With around 20,000 pieces in its sizeable collection, Vic's Episcopal Museum is home to an amazing collection of Medieval paintings and sculpture, as well as archaeological artifacts like Hispano-Arabic fabrics, as well as dishes, ceramics, silver, and tapestries.

The museum is closed on Mondays, and open limited hours Sundays and holidays (10am to 2pm).


Students, the unemployed, young people between the age of 10 and 18, as well as Senior citizens can request a discounted ticket price. There is also a reduced price for groups of 15 or more.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points