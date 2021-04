Steel and Lace

The Gothic Quarter is one of the best places to people watch and take photos while in Barcelona . Everything about it is charming, from the rustic buildings to the fun shops and delicious food. This photo is a window of one of the Gothic Quarter's museums. I loved the juxtaposition of the cold, hard steel of the windows and the feminine, flowing gowns of the dancers. You'll find something beautiful around every corner in Barcelona's Gothic Quarter - make sure to take your time so you don't miss anything.