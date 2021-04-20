Museu da Electricidade
Av. Brasília, 1300-598 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 002 8130
Photo By Rita Alves
Wed - Mon 11am - 7pm
The Power BuildingI really like this building, the Central, with its beautiful facade and huge glass panes. Glass, iron, and red brick are the main materials used in its construction.
The Central is close to the river, since the coal responsible for the Central’s operation used to arrive by frigate. It was this Central that used to provide power for lighting Lisbon streets.
Inside are permanent exhibits, the Central itself and its equipment, and themed exhibits.
Inside, too, is a restaurant, “Amo.te Tejo.” And outside there is a lawn.