Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museu da Electricidade

Av. Brasília, 1300-598 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 002 8130
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal
The Power Building Lisboa Portugal

More info

Wed - Mon 11am - 7pm

The Power Building

I really like this building, the Central, with its beautiful facade and huge glass panes. Glass, iron, and red brick are the main materials used in its construction.

The Central is close to the river, since the coal responsible for the Central’s operation used to arrive by frigate. It was this Central that used to provide power for lighting Lisbon streets.

Inside are permanent exhibits, the Central itself and its equipment, and themed exhibits.

Inside, too, is a restaurant, “Amo.te Tejo.” And outside there is a lawn.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points