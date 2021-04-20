Where are you going?
Museo Vivanco de la Cultura del Vino

Carretera Nacional, 232, 26330 Briones, La Rioja, Spain
| +34 941 32 23 23
Visit a Museum Dedicated Entirely to Wine. Ahh. Briones Spain

Sun, Tue - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 8pm

Visit a Museum Dedicated Entirely to Wine. Ahh.

For wine connoisseurs and amateurs alike, Vivanco has created one of the greatest privately owned homages to the culture of wine ever.

You are submerged into the world of wine: vines, barrels, presses, bottles and corks. No detail is left out, and is made with such loving care that even the former King Juan Carlos I inaugurated the museum himself!

Walk away from the museum feeling half a sommelier and twice as appreciative of the next bottle to be enjoyed. Every intricate detail of Spanish wine making comes alive at Vivanco Museum, and must be experienced if you are in the region!

Image courtesy of Vivanco Museum.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
