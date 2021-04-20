Genoa's Natural History Museum
If you are willing to brave leaving the ancient city, the Museo Storia Naturale (located just a 10 minute walk out of the Porto Soprana gate) is a great indoor winter option. While all the exhibits are quite interesting, the dinosaur/paleontology section is exceptionally fun, especially for little ones. And with tickets only 5 euro, this is an amazing family activity for a rainy, cold winter afternoon (just remember that it is closed on Mondays, so try to plan accordingly).