Museo Storia Naturale

9 Via Brigata Liguria
Website
| +39 010 585753
Genoa's Natural History Museum Genoa Italy

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Genoa's Natural History Museum

If you are willing to brave leaving the ancient city, the Museo Storia Naturale (located just a 10 minute walk out of the Porto Soprana gate) is a great indoor winter option. While all the exhibits are quite interesting, the dinosaur/paleontology section is exceptionally fun, especially for little ones. And with tickets only 5 euro, this is an amazing family activity for a rainy, cold winter afternoon (just remember that it is closed on Mondays, so try to plan accordingly).
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

