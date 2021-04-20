Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo Sorolla

37 Paseo del General Martínez Campos
Website
| +34 913 10 15 84
Visit Sorolla's House and Gardens Madrid Spain

More info

Sun 10am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 9:30am - 8pm

Visit Sorolla's House and Gardens

The former house of Joaquín Sorolla is now a museum dedicated to his life. The walls of the house hold not only his own work but very personal mementos from his life, and even the art of his friends.

These details make it feel as though Sorolla will stroll in from the back garden at any moment.

An often overlooked museum, but one worth your time if you enjoy getting into the mentality of the artist.

My favorite touch is the fountain in the garden, which is a miniature replica of one from the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain.

Photo by Eduardo/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points