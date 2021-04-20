Museo Sorolla
37 Paseo del General Martínez Campos
| +34 913 10 15 84
More info
Sun 10am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 9:30am - 8pm
Visit Sorolla's House and GardensThe former house of Joaquín Sorolla is now a museum dedicated to his life. The walls of the house hold not only his own work but very personal mementos from his life, and even the art of his friends.
These details make it feel as though Sorolla will stroll in from the back garden at any moment.
An often overlooked museum, but one worth your time if you enjoy getting into the mentality of the artist.
My favorite touch is the fountain in the garden, which is a miniature replica of one from the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain.
Photo by Eduardo/Flickr.