Museo Nazionale Etrusco di Villa Giulia

Via di Villa Giulia, 9, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Website
| +39 06 322 6571
Pre-Roman Relics in a Renaissance Villa

Tue - Sun 9am - 8pm

Pre-Roman Relics in a Renaissance Villa

Though the Borghese Gallery is the best-known museum in the Villa Borghese, there are a number of others, including the Museo Nazionale Etrusco di Villa Giulia, home to one of the world's most expansive collection of Etruscan relics. The building itself was constructed in the Renaissance, hence its calming symmetry and classically influenced design, but the museum itself was only founded in 1889 to house a tremendous trove of pre-Roman objects excavated in south central Italy. Highlights of the collection include funereal works, like the Sarcophagus of the Spouses, a terra cotta coffin featuring a reclining couple, and a vast number of bronze and gold objects buried with wealthy Etruscans.
By Katie Parla , AFAR Local Expert

