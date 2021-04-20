Pre-Roman Relics in a Renaissance Villa
Though the Borghese Gallery is the best-known museum in the Villa Borghese, there are a number of others, including the Museo Nazionale Etrusco di Villa Giulia, home to one of the world's most expansive collection of Etruscan relics. The building itself was constructed in the Renaissance, hence its calming symmetry and classically influenced design, but the museum itself was only founded in 1889 to house a tremendous trove of pre-Roman objects excavated in south central Italy
. Highlights of the collection include funereal works, like the Sarcophagus of the Spouses, a terra cotta coffin featuring a reclining couple, and a vast number of bronze and gold objects buried with wealthy Etruscans.