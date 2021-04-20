Where are you going?
Museo Nazionale del Bargello

4 Via del Proconsolo
Website
| +39 055 238 8606
Museo Nazionale del Bargello Florence Italy
Museo Nazionale del Bargello Florence Italy
Sun - Sat 8:15am - 4:20pm

Museo Nazionale del Bargello

This forbidding building, once the city jail, is home to a superb sculpture collection. The ground floor gallery displays works by Michelangelo (the Pitti Tondo) and Giambologna (the iconic bronze of Mercury), while on the second floor you will see masterpieces by Donatello, most notably his statues of St. George and a young, strangely androgynous David.
By Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Through the Museum Window

While in Florence, we visited one of the city's many art museums. I came across this open window as I wandered through the museum and though the view of the colorful building next door, framed so nicely by stained-glass windows, was almost as beautiful as the artwork within the museum.

