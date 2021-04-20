Museo Nazionale del Bargello
4 Via del Proconsolo
| +39 055 238 8606
Sun - Sat 8:15am - 4:20pm
Museo Nazionale del BargelloThis forbidding building, once the city jail, is home to a superb sculpture collection. The ground floor gallery displays works by Michelangelo (the Pitti Tondo) and Giambologna (the iconic bronze of Mercury), while on the second floor you will see masterpieces by Donatello, most notably his statues of St. George and a young, strangely androgynous David.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Through the Museum Window
While in Florence, we visited one of the city's many art museums. I came across this open window as I wandered through the museum and though the view of the colorful building next door, framed so nicely by stained-glass windows, was almost as beautiful as the artwork within the museum.