Museo Nazionale del Bargello 4 Via del Proconsolo

More info Sun - Sat 8:15am - 4:20pm

Museo Nazionale del Bargello This forbidding building, once the city jail, is home to a superb sculpture collection. The ground floor gallery displays works by Michelangelo (the Pitti Tondo) and Giambologna (the iconic bronze of Mercury), while on the second floor you will see masterpieces by Donatello, most notably his statues of St. George and a young, strangely androgynous David.