Museo Nacional de la Estampa

Av. Hidalgo 39, Centro Histórico, Guerrero, 06300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 8647 5220
Learn about Mexico's Long History of Graphic Arts Mexico City Mexico

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Learn about Mexico's Long History of Graphic Arts

The building in which you'll find the Museo Nacional de la Estampa (National Graphic Arts Museum) dates back to the 16th century, and—make note—is just a few short steps to a couple of other museums, including the Franz Mayer.

This museum, Estampa, showcases the work of graphic artists, an art form that has a long and distinguished history in Mexican visual arts. Exhibits draw from both the museum's own collection of 12,000+ works (among which are not only distinguished Mexican artists, but also such international luminaries as Barbara Kruger and Richard Serra), as well as loaned pieces, and span hundreds of years of history, featuring both centuries-old pieces and cutting-edge, contemporary work.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
