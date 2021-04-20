Museo Evita Restaurante
Lafinur 2988, C1425 CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4807-9433
Tue - Sun 11am - 7pm
In the spirit of Evita, an elegant lunch in the courtyardOn a warm spring afternoon or evening, you'll be hard-pressed to find a lovelier place to sit down for a meal than the picture-perfect courtyard adjacent to the Museo Evita. With a crepe station on one end and tables of stylishly dressed Argentinian families drinking glasses of sparkling water beneath the tall trees, it's downright idyllic.
The grand old building wasn't Evita's home, to be clear, but a building she used for her foundation; inside, a small museum pays tribute to her legacy. Though patio seating is optimal for people-watching, the indoor restaurant seats are elegantly appointed, as well, and offer an additional benefit for curious travelers - you're seated amid Eva Peron memorabilia, including a collection of glamorous old photos of the former First Lady of Argentina.