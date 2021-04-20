Museo Diocesano
Via Tommaso Reggio, 20r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 247 5127
Sun 2pm - 6pm
Mon, Wed - Sat 12pm - 6pm
See the 'original' blue jeans!Step inside the Museo Diocesano and be taken back to the Romanesque abbey of the monks of San Lorenzo Cathedral, originally built in the early 600s. Inside her recently renovated walls, explore many of the glories of the Catholic Church of Genoa. Paintings, relics, and an illuminated Bible make up most of the exhibits.
But there is another room that pays homage to the sacred use of the original blue jeans. (Yes, Genoa claims originator status on them. They were dying their canvas-like fabric a deep Genova Blue centuries ago for the laborers on the city's docks. As for the name "jeans"? Well, in French, Genoa is Genes, a close derivative of the "jeans" we call them to this day...).
For the price of your 6-euro ticket, you also get access to the crypt of San Lorenzo, where they house their silver and gold treasures. Definitely worth a look!