Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo del Estanquillo

Calle Isabel la Catolica 26, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5521 3052
Carlos Monsiváis' Legacy Cuauhtémoc Mexico
Museo del Estanquillo, Mexico City Cuauhtémoc Mexico
Carlos Monsiváis' Legacy Cuauhtémoc Mexico
Museo del Estanquillo, Mexico City Cuauhtémoc Mexico

More info

Wed - Mon 10am - 6pm

Carlos Monsiváis' Legacy

The 2010 death of the great Mexican journalist Carlos Monsiváis was a profound loss. Perhaps the best-known chronicler and editorialist among many excellent journalists, Monsiváis was especially well-known for his commentary about social problems and government.

Fortunately, in addition to his extensive body of written work, Monsiváis also left behind the Museo del Estanquillo, which he founded and inaugurated in 2006. Located in the Centro Histórico, the museum curates exhibits that pull from 20,000+ objects drawn largely from Monsiváis' own collections of paintings, caricatures and cartoons, maps, photos, posters, albums, calendars, and other objects of historical value, all of which reflect the same subjects and preoccupations that dominated Monsiváis' written work.

Admission to the museum, which also presents lectures and other events, is free.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Sergio Zepeda
almost 7 years ago

Museo del Estanquillo, Mexico City

Writer Carlos Monsiváis donated at least 10, 000 objects from his personal collection to create Museo del Estanquillo in 2006. His intention was to document Mexican identity through the collection he formed over 40 years. You’ll find toys, photographs, folk art, paintings, litography, comic books, cartoons, movies from Mexican cinema of the 60s...
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points