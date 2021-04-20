Museo del Estanquillo
Calle Isabel la Catolica 26, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5521 3052
More info
Wed - Mon 10am - 6pm
Carlos Monsiváis' LegacyThe 2010 death of the great Mexican journalist Carlos Monsiváis was a profound loss. Perhaps the best-known chronicler and editorialist among many excellent journalists, Monsiváis was especially well-known for his commentary about social problems and government.
Fortunately, in addition to his extensive body of written work, Monsiváis also left behind the Museo del Estanquillo, which he founded and inaugurated in 2006. Located in the Centro Histórico, the museum curates exhibits that pull from 20,000+ objects drawn largely from Monsiváis' own collections of paintings, caricatures and cartoons, maps, photos, posters, albums, calendars, and other objects of historical value, all of which reflect the same subjects and preoccupations that dominated Monsiváis' written work.
Admission to the museum, which also presents lectures and other events, is free.
