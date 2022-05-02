Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Musée des Ursulines de Québec

12 Rue Donnacona, Québec, QC G1R 3Y7, Canada
Website
| +1 418-694-0694
Musée des Ursulines de Québec Quebec City Canada

More info

Tue - Sun 1pm - 5pm

Musée des Ursulines de Québec

Located in Upper Town, Musée des Ursulines de Québec (the Ursulines Museum) sits next to the order's complex of buildings, many constructed during the 17th century. Much of the history of New France is tied to religious orders, and the Ursulines were the first nuns to arrive in the New World. After landing in 1639, they settled in Lower Town; the convent moved to its current location just three years later. The Ursulines' mission became the education of girls, both those in indigenous families as well as those born into the leading families of the settlers—the focus of the academy here. Artifacts and displays over three floors provide insights into one aspect of life in Québec during the 18th and 19th centuries: the education of girls at the province's leading school, where graduates were expected to leave proficient in music and lacework, but also with an understanding of math and the sciences. The museum also has a remarkable collection of embroidery, with the excellence of the Ursulines' work attracting patrons even back in France during the convent's early years.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System