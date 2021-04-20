Where are you going?
As France’s westernmost landmass, the windswept L’Île d’Ouessant (also called Ushant) has served as a strategic point for sailors for hundreds of years. While it’s home to one of the world’s most powerful lighthouses, it’s still surrounded by shipwrecks that didn’t survive its infamously rocky waters. Learn more about the island and its important beacons at the fascinating Musée des Phares et Balises, set behind the famous Créac’h lighthouse. Here, you can view the optics used in the lighthouse’s mighty beams, as well as re-creations of the keepers’ round quarters, a history of France’s lighthouses, and several archaeological treasures found on the island.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

