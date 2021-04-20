Musée des Beaux-Arts Boulevard Watteau, 59300 Valenciennes, France

More info Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm Thur 10am - 8pm

Northern French art A little known but excellent just the same is the Musee des Beaux Arts in the northern French city of Valenciennes.



The museum has rooms that cover the 16th through the early 20th centuries and is especially proud of its Rubens pieces.



Here you can also see some of the works of Bosch Jordaens and home town hero Antoine Watteau.



The museum is a bargain, cost only 5 Euros to enter and the optional audio guide, which I highly recommend, for just another Euro.