Musée des Beaux-Arts
Boulevard Watteau, 59300 Valenciennes, France
+33 3 27 22 57 20
More info
Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm
Northern French artA little known but excellent just the same is the Musee des Beaux Arts in the northern French city of Valenciennes.
The museum has rooms that cover the 16th through the early 20th centuries and is especially proud of its Rubens pieces.
Here you can also see some of the works of Bosch Jordaens and home town hero Antoine Watteau.
The museum is a bargain, cost only 5 Euros to enter and the optional audio guide, which I highly recommend, for just another Euro.
Inside the museum
Although the Musee des Beaux Arts contains some works by artists that you will probably be familiar with; there are also some that you may not have heard of, such as Frenchman A. Grandpierre, who painted this amazing, life like local masterpiece.