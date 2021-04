The Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other buildings focus on archeology, Canadian art, and decorative arts. The current director of the museum, Nathalie Bondil, has been recognized for her innovative curatorial approach and exhibitions that cover the world. (A recent interview with AFAR can be found here: http://www.afar.com/magazine/resident-nathalie-bondil-and-montreals-museum-mile.) If you are visiting Montreal in the winter when days are short, take advantage of their evening hours on Wednesdays. Use the daylight you have to explore the city, and then head inside for some art before dinner. Major exhibitions remain open till 9 pm on Wednesdays (the rest of the week, the museum is open till 5 pm—Mondays closed).