Musée de La Ville de Bruxelles

Grand Place, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 279 43 50
Brussels City Museum and a Famous Wardrobe Brussels Belgium

Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

Brussels City Museum and a Famous Wardrobe

The Brussels City Museum is located inside the Maison du Roi (or King’s house), the dark grey, Gothic building on Grand Place. Once the home of the baker’s guild, it is also known as the Broodhuis, in Flemish. These days, this beautiful building houses the city museum, a collection of artefacts from Brussels’ Medieval past. Here you will find sculptures, ceramics, tapestries, maps, and altarpieces from the glory days of Belgian craftsmanship.

Upstairs, there is another unique reason to visit the City Museum. It houses the wardrobe of one of the city’s most famous inhabitants - Manneken Pis. Brussels’ mascot of the small peeing boy has been gifted costumes from around the world. In his closest, you’ll find everything from an astronaut’s space suit to a Canadian hockey jersey. He can dress up like Elvis or a bag-piper or even Santa Claus.

The city museum is a bite-sized collection and is easy to see in just a couple of hours. It’s a nice way to get an overview of Brussels’ history.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

