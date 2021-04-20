Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal 185 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H2X 3X5, Canada

Photo by Didier Forray / age fotostock More info Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm Tue 11am - 6pm Wed - Fri 11am - 9pm

Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal The Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal, commonly known as MAC, is one of the city's leading cultural institutions. The museum aims to be both a showcase for Montréal artists and a place where international figures are introduced to the city's residents. Since 1992, the museum has been located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, alongside a number of theaters and performance spaces including the Place des Arts, where the symphony and opera perform. The museum has a collection of some 7,000 works, and the gallery spaces are relatively compact—it doesn't take too long to explore the entire museum. Most of the works in the permanent collection are by artists who live and work in Québec, but leading international figures are represented as well.