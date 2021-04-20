Musée D'Art Contemporain De Baie St-Paul
23 Rue Ambroise Fafard #100, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 2J2, Canada
| +1 418-435-3681
Tue - Sun 11am - 5pm
Get Your Art On in CharlevoixWhile it may come as a surprise, Baie-Saint-Paul is home to a rather large amount of art galleries for such a small village. In fact, there probably are more galleries per capita here than in Montreal or Quebec City!
But when you take a minute to enjoy the beauty of the region, it really isn't all that surprising after all. Who wouldn't be inspired by such a place?
The Museum itself represents a work of art. Its elegant facade echoes classical proportions, a nice change in scenery next to the traditional New-France houses nearby.
The current main exhibition on Marc Séguin is shocking, even revolting at times, and certainly leaves nobody indifferent. Marc Séguin demonstrates his interest in the sacred and in all things political by exposing and magnifying events of contemporary history in representations where seduction rubs shoulders with revulsion and disgust. Intrigued yet?