Musée Belvue

Place des Palais 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 500 45 54
An Interactive Look at Belgium's History Brussels Belgium

Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 9:30am - 5pm

Most visitors to Brussels (and even many locals) don’t know much about Belgian history. Despite the country’s relatively short (by European standards) existence, it has a fascinating story. You can learn all about it in the small and interactive BELVue Museum. The BELVue is located next to the Royal Palace in Brussels and also serves as the entrance to the former Palace of Coudenberg archaeological site (see the Highlight here: http://www.afar.com/highlights/underground-history-at-the-former-palace-of-brussels). Don’t pass up the chance to get an overview of how Belgium came to be and what it’s all about.

The BELVue is also home to Green Kitchen, an organic lunch spot popular with politicians and office-workers in the area. The restaurant features huge salads and hot meals prepared fresh daily.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

