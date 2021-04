Muse by Jonathan Cartwright Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

For Argentina's Finest Steak When you're dining at chef Jonathan Cartwright's Muse, every second counts for something. Muse has been called the finest restaurant in Argentina – by me, right now – with the power to turn pseudo-vegetarians into ravenous carnivores with a single flick of the carving knife. Chef Cartwright's does things to steak that we haven't seen since man found fire, though each dish on the four course “Degustation Menu” deserves equal applause.