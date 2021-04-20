Murrin Provincial Park
Browning Lake Trail, Britannia Beach, BC V0N 1J0, Canada
| +1 604-986-9371
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Whistler Road Trip Rest Stop: Murrin Provincial Park, British ColumbiaRoad trips in my convertible are what I love most about the summer travel season. Driving in the car as opposed to taking the train or an airplane offer moments of spontaneous additions to fluid itineraries. This was especially the case when I took a road trip from Kelowna to Whistler, a 6 or so hour drive depending on traffic through a winding highway nestled in between mountain and ocean bays.
Murrin Provincial Park, just outside of Squamish, is a perfect spot to stretch your legs, maybe even go for a quick hike into the woods, rock climb, swim or let your Lassie run free with fresh air. While I was there a notice upon the park board let us know that falcons were nesting in the area and to watch out for bears. Aside from bird watching and dodging grizzlies you can swim in the lily pad clad pond or take your SUP out for a paddle in the sunshine. There are plenty of picnic tables for an al fresco lunch or follow the trail to hike deeper into the BC backcountry amongst ponderosa pines and mossy cliffs.