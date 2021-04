Ice Cream To Take on the Best of the US

We stumbled upon Murphy's on one of our last days in Dublin, and what a blessing it was. This ice cream can out-shine any ice cream from the states. I kid you not, all the hole-in-the-wall homemade ice cream we've had in LA and San Francisco and New York is put to shame at Murphy's. They make it from a rare cow in rural south-east Ireland (Dingle) and it's simply a delight. Try the brown bread ice cream, phenomenal.