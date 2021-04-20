Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Muránská

Muránská, 841 10 Devín, Slovakia
Devín Castle Bratislava Slovakia
The "Virgin Tower" at Devín Castle Bratislava Slovakia
Opening on the side of Devín Castle Bratislava Slovakia
Devín Castle Bratislava Slovakia
The "Virgin Tower" at Devín Castle Bratislava Slovakia
Opening on the side of Devín Castle Bratislava Slovakia

Devín Castle

One of the most interesting aspects of Slovakia are the number of castles found all over the country. From dark ages to the almost modern time, it's a wonderful trip for anyone interested in seeing castles.

Devín was the first, and it's stood the test of time up until attacks by the Turks in the middle ages. Amazing ruins and loads of history.
By Alex M.

More Recommendations

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Opening on the side of Devín Castle

Just a great shot from my visit to Devín Castle. The division of the shot between the side of the castle and the countryside in the background made for a nice moment.
Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

The "Virgin Tower" at Devín Castle

My fiance's brother explained this tower supposedly was some kind of "sacrificial spot" where the king sent a lone virgin female. Not sure if it's true, but it makes for a nice story with the Danube in the background.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30