Muránská Muránská, 841 10 Devín, Slovakia

Devín Castle One of the most interesting aspects of Slovakia are the number of castles found all over the country. From dark ages to the almost modern time, it's a wonderful trip for anyone interested in seeing castles.



Devín was the first, and it's stood the test of time up until attacks by the Turks in the middle ages. Amazing ruins and loads of history.