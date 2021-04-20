MÜR Café
Plaza Cristino Martos, 2, 28015 Madrid, Spain
| +34 911 39 98 09
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri 8am - 2am
Sat 10am - 2am
MÜR Coffee and CocktailsWalking into MÜR Cafe feels like walking into a friend’s house - provided your friends have wonderful taste and full wait staff.
The whitewashed walls, sofa seating, and faux fireplace come together in a setting that is truly the epitome of an intimate coffee shop.
A selection of local and imported beers, pastries made in house, and smiling service are all equally important in making this one of the stops you should make in the city.
In fact, between the coffee and cocktails, it's easy to spend an entire day in MÜR.
Image courtesy of MÜR.