Münsterbrücke
Münsterbrücke, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Bike ZurichI love the bicycle, and cycling is an activity I try to do in every single place that I visit. There is nothing like exploring a city on a bike, although in some places this can be a challenge. Zurich, Switzerland, has made it incredibly easy to explore this great city on bike.
The most amazing thing to me about bicycling in Zurich is that the bike is absolutely free! I couldn't believe it! You simply show your passport and make a small deposit and off you go with a sweet bicycle and a lock. The city's bike rental facilities are conveniently located throughout the city, and there is one close to the train station. Furthermore, the city is insanely bike friendly with paths throughout the city, around the lake, and along major streets.