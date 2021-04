"Heads Will Roll" in Bonn

The severed heads of the martyrs Cassius and Florentius are an unusual sculpture to be situated in the open plaza of the Bonn Münster, one of Germany 's oldest churches. While a rather conspicuous reminder of the price these patron saints paid for their religion, it is also serves as a good indicator that the city is full of quirks to discover.Listening to: "Heads Will Roll" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs