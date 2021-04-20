Munro's: A Beautiful Bookstore

Munro's Books, on Government Street, occupies a gorgeous neo-classical building with a beautiful coffered 24 foot ceiling. Often there is a musician tucked away in a corner and the sound of a harp or similar floats among the aisles. The book selection is extensive and the staff are knowledge and helpful. A dedicated children's area in the back is sure to inspire even the most reluctant reader.