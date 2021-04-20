Where are you going?
Munro's Books

1108 Government St, Victoria, BC V8W 1Y2, Canada
Website
| +1 250-382-2464
Munro's: A Beautiful Bookstore Victoria Canada
Munro's: A Beautiful Bookstore Victoria Canada
Sun 9:30am - 6pm
Mon - Wed, Sat 9am - 6pm
Thur, Fri 9am - 9pm

Books Books Books

Like the rest of Victoria, Munro's is one of a kind. Founded by Jim and Alice Munro (the famous author), it is one of the few independent bookstores left in the city. Relocated to the neo-classical Royal Bank of Canada building, the generous staff of 30 can help you find whatever you're looking for under the store's 24-foot coffered ceiling.

By Lori-Lee Emshey

Nancy Besharah
almost 6 years ago

Munro's: A Beautiful Bookstore

Munro's Books, on Government Street, occupies a gorgeous neo-classical building with a beautiful coffered 24 foot ceiling. Often there is a musician tucked away in a corner and the sound of a harp or similar floats among the aisles. The book selection is extensive and the staff are knowledge and helpful. A dedicated children's area in the back is sure to inspire even the most reluctant reader.

