Municipalidad de Mendoza

9 de Julio 500, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 449-5344
Mon - Fri 9am - 2:30pm
Mon - Sat 6pm - 9pm
Sat 10am - 1pm

Mendoza offers free guided visits to the Terraza Jardin Mirador, which is City Hall’s rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city. You can visit anytime during business hours for a unique vantage point of the city and Andes skyline.

The city also hosts sunset events with live music on certain evenings. Hours are Monday to Friday 9 AM – 2 PM, Saturdays and holidays 10 AM – 1 PM.
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

