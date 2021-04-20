Municipalidad de Mendoza
9 de Julio 500, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 449-5344
Mon - Fri 9am - 2:30pm
Mon - Sat 6pm - 9pm
Sat 10am - 1pm
Terraza Jardin MiradorMendoza offers free guided visits to the Terraza Jardin Mirador, which is City Hall’s rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city. You can visit anytime during business hours for a unique vantage point of the city and Andes skyline.
The city also hosts sunset events with live music on certain evenings.