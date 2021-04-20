Munich Residence
Residenzstraße 1, 80333 München, Germany
| +49 89 290671
Photo courtesy of Munich Tourism/ Anna-Lena Zintel
Munich ResidenceThe seat of government and home of Bavarian royalty between 1508 and 1918, the Munich Residence now houses a treasury (where the royal jewelry collections are stored), the Residence Museum, and the Cuvilliés Theatre, all managed by the Bavarian Palace Administration. In contrast to its beginnings as a castle, today’s structure—which was extensively rebuilt after being destroyed in World War II—includes a main palace, plus several buildings interconnected by courtyards. The manifold rooms feature artworks, religious items, and original furnishings spanning the Renaissance, early Baroque, Rococo, and Neoclassical eras, with the most impressive being the Antiquarium—the largest secular Renaissance hall north of the Alps, built between 1516 and 1571 to hold a collection of antique sculptures.
Another highlight is the Neoclassical Royal Palace in the southern part of the residence complex. Its comprehensively restored Nibelungen Halls on the ground floor and sumptuously furnished royal apartments on the first floor are masterpieces of 19th-century German interior design. Also worth checking out are the more than 20 completely new exhibition rooms spread across four floors, which showcase outstanding collections of porcelain, silverware, and miniature paintings.