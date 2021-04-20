Where are you going?
Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG

30 Tierparkstraße
| +49 89 625080
Meet the Lemurs at Hellabrunn Zoo Munich Germany

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Meet the Lemurs at Hellabrunn Zoo

This zoo, founded in 1911, functions more as a nature preserve. The animals can roam in their large enclosures (many of which are cageless, allowing for great views of the animals).

Don't miss "Dracula's Villa," where the bats will fly around you. And for 99 euros, small groups (up to four people, at least two adults) can organize a visit with a specific type of animal—lemurs, elephants, rhinos, etc.—and have some one-one-one time with the animal, with the chance to ask questions of a keeper.

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

