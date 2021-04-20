Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG
30 Tierparkstraße
| +49 89 625080
Photo courtesy of Hellabrunn Zoo
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Meet the Lemurs at Hellabrunn ZooThis zoo, founded in 1911, functions more as a nature preserve. The animals can roam in their large enclosures (many of which are cageless, allowing for great views of the animals).
Don't miss "Dracula's Villa," where the bats will fly around you. And for 99 euros, small groups (up to four people, at least two adults) can organize a visit with a specific type of animal—lemurs, elephants, rhinos, etc.—and have some one-one-one time with the animal, with the chance to ask questions of a keeper.