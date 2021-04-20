Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Multiplaza Pacific Mall

Vía Israel
Website
| +507 302-5380
Shop for Literary Souvenirs Panama City Panama

More info

Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Shop for Literary Souvenirs

Travelers who prefer books and other cultural reminders of their travels to dust-collecting tchotchkes can shop for a literary souvenir at El Hombre de la Mancha, a bookstore inside the Multiplaza Pacific Mall.

This bookstore has titles published in Spanish originally, as well as translations of work by international bestselling authors, such as Paulo Coelho.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points