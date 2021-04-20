Multiplaza Pacific Mall
Vía Israel
| +507 302-5380
Photo courtesy of El Hombre de la Mancha
More info
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Shop for Literary SouvenirsTravelers who prefer books and other cultural reminders of their travels to dust-collecting tchotchkes can shop for a literary souvenir at El Hombre de la Mancha, a bookstore inside the Multiplaza Pacific Mall.
This bookstore has titles published in Spanish originally, as well as translations of work by international bestselling authors, such as Paulo Coelho.