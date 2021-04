Mule Rides beginning in Ios Port Port of Ios, Γιαλός, Gialos 840 01, Greece

A Thrilling mule Ride Up The Village Steps Of A Greek Island Making the Trek from the port of Ios to the village up the hill should be made via mule ride once during your stay. For the low price of 5 Euros a man will lead you by mule up the paved narrow steps. This short journey was unexpectedly very thrilling, we held on tight and wore large excited smiles as these skilled Mules made the climb. It is an experience none of us will soon forget.