Muji
3-4F, Lee Theatre Plaza,, 99 Percival St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 2808 0622
Sun - Sat 11am - 10:30pm
Simple CafeMany of us now know and love the no-frills (and even less branding–or is it?) of Japanese brand Muji. Homeware, clothing, beauty products, travel accessories, stationery and even snacks can be found in each of their shops in Hong Kong.
However, this Lee Theatre outlet houses something more. Just off the clothing racks you'll see a new Muji Cafe & Meal, where you stop by for a sit-down or takeaway snack or meal. We chose the 3-Deli Set, where you get three choices of deli-cooked food, with white or 10 grain rice, and a choice of miso soup, coffee or tea for HK$88. Our bento of Japanese omelette, roasted pumpkin and quinoa and sesame chicken was healthy and delicious paired with freshly made brown rice. The warm cup of miso soup rounded off the meal nicely. We were also just as impressed by the double-decker takeaway box!