Mugg & Bean
Known for its American-style comfort food, the Mugg & Bean location at the Lower Sabie Rest Camp is a welcome sight before a long day in the car. The restaurant’s breakfast menu in particular offers the chance to eat something beyond the standard campsite fare, with options ranging from avocado toast and eggs Benedict to flapjacks, power smoothies, and freshly baked butter croissants. Grab a seat on the outdoor deck overlooking the Sabie River and enjoy your meal while watching hippos swim in the distance.