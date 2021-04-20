MudTrek Blaen Nant Gwyn, New Inn, Pencader SA39 9EH, UK

MudTrek Mountain biking is very popular in Wales and increasing every year. While staying at Brechfa Forest Barns, we found that the owners, Nikki and Jason also run MudTrek, a company that offers fully catered mountain biking experiences for both the experienced and the inexperienced with Jason being the guide.



Their amazing location, at the edge of Brechfa Forest means you can literally “ride from the door”. Unlimited fire tracks open up at the top of their track and they have devised some incredible rides that are totally exclusive to MudTrek. Packages include the stay, the bike and even some or all the meals.



They have been covered both by television and press and have won numerous awards.



From our experience, Jason and Nikki raised the bar when it comes down to hospitality and making us feel welcome and right at home. Give it a try, you won't be disappointed.