MudbuM

357 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Website
| +1 773-469-1756
MudbuM Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 8pm
Fri 12pm - 7pm

MudbuM

Those looking for a skin-saving stopover during their shopping sprees can swing into this River North spot where a team of experts offers facials for the beauty-savvy and on-the-go. Guests select from a menu of several applications that address various needs by way of thoughtfully selected ingredients, from sandalwood and kale to lemon and charcoal. There’s also the breast-milk facial—a treatment incorporating its namesake ingredient (plus vitamin E and clay) that brightens skin and combats acne. Everything on the menu follows a five-step process and lasts 30 minutes, meaning you can be in, out, and radiant in no time.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

