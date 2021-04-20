MudbuM
Those looking for a skin-saving stopover during their shopping sprees can swing into this River North spot where a team of experts offers facials for the beauty-savvy and on-the-go. Guests select from a menu of several applications that address various needs by way of thoughtfully selected ingredients, from sandalwood and kale to lemon and charcoal. There’s also the breast-milk facial—a treatment incorporating its namesake ingredient (plus vitamin E and clay) that brightens skin and combats acne. Everything on the menu follows a five-step process and lasts 30 minutes, meaning you can be in, out, and radiant in no time.