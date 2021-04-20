Mudbrick Restaurant & Vineyard

Lunch in a Waiheke Loft

Lunch during a New Zealand spring at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island is a lifetime event. If you can, grab the table on the second floor loft with French doors opening out to a large verandah. The view from atop the farmhouse restaurant is breathtaking, overlooking the vines leading toward the sea and Auckland on the horizon. The whole farm-to-fork concept is about as old as the kauri trees on Waiheke, and the freshness in both the food and the air pervades the entire spirit of the lunch. Here’s a sample of the menu: Seared king scallops with oxtail, kumara and beef jus; Eastherbrook Farm duck breast with passionfruit salsa and parma ham; Waiheke snapper in a shellfish reduction; and black angus pure eye filet with béarnaise and garlic smoked shallots. Everyone asked for seconds of the fresh homemade raspberry tarts. Mudbrick is a bit of a fairytale story. The land was purchased in 1992 by a married couple in their late 20s, Robyn and Nicholas Jones. They planted the vineyard themselves and built the cafe and barn/house/winery. Kiwis think if you can get three uses out of one building, then “good on ya,” as they say. The buildings are constructed out of mud bricks that keep the temperature indoors consistent, which helps with wine storage. Robyn eventually had a couple kids and Nicholas no longer works as an accountant full time. These days he helps plant the big sunflowers and rows of lavender lining the path to the front door of the restaurant.