Muchas Gracias

Yummy Tacos with a Side of Goodwill
Executive Chef Christian Irabién opened this versatile pop-up mercadito and eatery offering grocery items, prepared foods, and a daily rotating menu reflective of the home cooked traditional flavors he experienced during his childhood in Chihuahua, Mexico
and Southern Texas. Mouthwatering individual and family style taco platters (carnitas, barbacoa, chicken tinga, vegetarian) on corn tortillas complete with trimmings, griddled burritos, sides of beans and rice, and tres leches cakes make up the predominantly food driven menu. Portions of generated sales and revenue help provide relief funds to immigrant families affected by the coronavirus pandemic as well as deliver free meals and farm-directed pantry boxes to needy families throughout the DC area.