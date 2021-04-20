Muay Thai Gym at The Siam
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
| +66 2 206 6999
Photo courtesy of The Siam
Luxury Muay Thai TrainingFor a traditional Thai athletic experience, go to the first professionally equipped, luxury Muay Thai gym in Bangkok.
Sessions at Siam's state-of-the-art workout space take a holistic approach to fitness by focusing on well-being, and cultural immersion. In one-on-one training sessions, guest are taught traditional fighting techniques that utilize the "Art of Eight Limbs." Trainers tailor the experience to your needs, so you can signup for any duration whether you have an afternoon or want to immerse yourself all week. In tandem they'll learn about the sport's tradition and modern practice by visiting a local Muay Thai training centre and watching an actual Muay Thai fight. Best of all, their Executive Chef will ensure you're on a fighters diet and their spa will ease any muscle tension you may have after.
This is a luxury experience you won't find anywhere else in the world!
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Muay Thai: A Popular Form of Wellness
Over the past few years Muay Thai (Thai Kick Boxing) has become one of the most popular forms of sport for wellness. The Siam has built the first luxury Thai Kickboxing Studio complete with ring and professional trainers. Sign up for an introductory hour or get into it with a 3 hour "trainers" work out. This is truly an authentic Thai experience for the mind, body and spirit. Private classes with Khun Bee start at 2,800++ baht per hour. The Siam gym also offers Cross-Fit person training with Khun Bee.