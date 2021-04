Muay Thai Gym at The Siam

Luxury Muay Thai Training

For a traditional Thai athletic experience, go to the first professionally equipped, luxury Muay Thai gym in Bangkok Sessions at Siam's state-of-the-art workout space take a holistic approach to fitness by focusing on well-being, and cultural immersion. In one-on-one training sessions, guest are taught traditional fighting techniques that utilize the "Art of Eight Limbs." Trainers tailor the experience to your needs, so you can signup for any duration whether you have an afternoon or want to immerse yourself all week. In tandem they'll learn about the sport's tradition and modern practice by visiting a local Muay Thai training centre and watching an actual Muay Thai fight. Best of all, their Executive Chef will ensure you're on a fighters diet and their spa will ease any muscle tension you may have after.This is a luxury experience you won't find anywhere else in the world!