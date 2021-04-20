Muay Thai Gym at The Siam

Muay Thai: A Popular Form of Wellness

Over the past few years Muay Thai (Thai Kick Boxing) has become one of the most popular forms of sport for wellness. The Siam has built the first luxury Thai Kickboxing Studio complete with ring and professional trainers. Sign up for an introductory hour or get into it with a 3 hour "trainers" work out. This is truly an authentic Thai experience for the mind, body and spirit. Private classes with Khun Bee start at 2,800++ baht per hour. The Siam gym also offers Cross-Fit person training with Khun Bee.