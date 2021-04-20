Where are you going?
Muay Thai

13 ตรอกกษาปณ์ ถนนจักรพงษ์ เขต พระนคร Khwaeng Chana Songkhram, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Website
| +66 81 649 5704
Gain an Appreciation for the 'Art of Eight Limbs' Bangkok Thailand
Gain an Appreciation for the 'Art of Eight Limbs'

English Premiership soccer teams such as Manchester United and Liverpool may be widely revered, but nothing sparks the passion of Thai sports fans quite like Muay Thai. Known as the ‘art of eight limbs,’ the form of combat is characterised by use of fists, elbows, knees, shins and feet. Watching a Muay Thai contest in Bangkok at the city’s two main venues Ratchadamnoen Stadium or Lumpini Stadium is an undoubted highlight of a visit. Bouts are preceded by a pre-fight ceremony where boxers show their respect to their trainers and the sport. The fights themselves are equally visceral affairs with the cries of gamblers in the stands sound tracking the often-brutal action in the ring.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

ijfke ridgley
almost 7 years ago

Thai Boxing near Khao San Road

Near the backpacker haven of Khao San Road is a small Thai boxing ring great for taking lessons or photos. Located at the very end of Soi Rambuttri towards the river (after passing what seems to be someone’s outdoor living room), this no-frills semi-outdoor ring is filled with locals and tourists alike. Take a class or watch others train daily from 7:30 – 9:30am or 3:00 – 5:00pm.
