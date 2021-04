Gain an Appreciation for the 'Art of Eight Limbs'

English Premiership soccer teams such as Manchester United and Liverpool may be widely revered, but nothing sparks the passion of Thai sports fans quite like Muay Thai. Known as the ‘art of eight limbs,’ the form of combat is characterised by use of fists, elbows, knees, shins and feet. Watching a Muay Thai contest in Bangkok at the city’s two main venues Ratchadamnoen Stadium or Lumpini Stadium is an undoubted highlight of a visit. Bouts are preceded by a pre-fight ceremony where boxers show their respect to their trainers and the sport. The fights themselves are equally visceral affairs with the cries of gamblers in the stands sound tracking the often-brutal action in the ring.