Thai Boxing near Khao San Road

Near the backpacker haven of Khao San Road is a small Thai boxing ring great for taking lessons or photos. Located at the very end of Soi Rambuttri towards the river (after passing what seems to be someone’s outdoor living room), this no-frills semi-outdoor ring is filled with locals and tourists alike. Take a class or watch others train daily from 7:30 – 9:30am or 3:00 – 5:00pm.