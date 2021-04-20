Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Muang Khua

Muang Khua, Laos
Pho and dust, Laos Muang Khua Laos

Pho and dust, Laos

Day two of the overland trip from Sa Pa, Vietnam to Muang Khua, Laos. The bus sign lays out our schedule from the previous day, but we're stopped somewhere beyond the Lao border, getting a bit of fresh air, stretching our legs and filling our bellies with pho at the restaurant on the left. The first day's trip took nine hours, while the second day's took eight. It's not for the faint of heart - and you may find yourself asking "are we there yet?" - but it's a unbeatable way to see a lot of countryside, meet some interesting people and wind up in some of the most wonderful places in Laos.
By Gina Czupka , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30