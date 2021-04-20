Muang Khua Muang Khua, Laos

Pho and dust, Laos Day two of the overland trip from Sa Pa, Vietnam to Muang Khua, Laos. The bus sign lays out our schedule from the previous day, but we're stopped somewhere beyond the Lao border, getting a bit of fresh air, stretching our legs and filling our bellies with pho at the restaurant on the left. The first day's trip took nine hours, while the second day's took eight. It's not for the faint of heart - and you may find yourself asking "are we there yet?" - but it's a unbeatable way to see a lot of countryside, meet some interesting people and wind up in some of the most wonderful places in Laos.