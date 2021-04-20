Where are you going?
Mt Wellington

Mount Wellington, Wellington Park TAS 7054, Australia
Website
The Howling Wind

The view of Hobart atop Mt. Wellington is stunning, but the gale force wind will shock you. Be prepared to walk at a 30 degree angle!
By Rob Hughes

More Recommendations

jayne zakheim
almost 7 years ago

Tasmania - Top Of Mt. Wellington

Tasmania has wonderful wine, dramatic coastlines, great coffee, rugged mountains, fresh cheese, pure water and delicious food.

Much of the island is vast, empty wilderness. Tasmania receives more visitors per year than its whole population, which tallies in at over 500,000.

I am at the top of Mt Wellington – like Charles Darwin was in 1836. The only difference is that I went by car on a road and I am standing on a man-made lookout point
For more inför read http://travelwellflysafe.com/2013/12/17/things-i-have-learned-in-tasmania/

