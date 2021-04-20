Tasmania - Top Of Mt. Wellington

Tasmania has wonderful wine, dramatic coastlines, great coffee, rugged mountains, fresh cheese, pure water and delicious food.



Much of the island is vast, empty wilderness. Tasmania receives more visitors per year than its whole population, which tallies in at over 500,000.



I am at the top of Mt Wellington – like Charles Darwin was in 1836. The only difference is that I went by car on a road and I am standing on a man-made lookout point

For more inför read http://travelwellflysafe.com/2013/12/17/things-i-have-learned-in-tasmania/

