Mt Victoria
Mount Victoria, Wellington, New Zealand
Take in the Views from Mount VictoriaIf there is one place to visit in Wellington, it's Mount Victoria. Overlooking the whole city and harbor, you get incredible 360-degree views of New Zealand's capital.
If you have the time you can hike your way up to the top and lookout through beautiful green paths and through dense woods that almost make you believe you've left a city for the countryside.
Try to find the famous tree swing that swerves you out over the city or if you're a Lord of the Rings fan, you can search out some of the spots from the first film.